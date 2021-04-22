Police: 13-year-old charged in Ohio after allegedly fatally stabbing another 13-year-old

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in the Winton Hills neighborhood Monday night, and Cincinnati police have charged another 13-year-old girl with causing her death.

Authorities responded to Topridge Place after 9 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

When they arrived, they found Nyaira Givens with a stab wound and rushed her to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Givens was a Cincinnati Public Schools student.

"We are devastated by this tragedy. Our mental health support teams are actively supporting our school community at this time. We also have additional crisis teams in place to support our students and staff, if needed," read the district's statement Tuesday.

On Tuesday, detectives charged another 13-year-old girl with causing Givens' death, according to a news release.

WCPO is not naming the girl because of her age.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (513) 352-3542.