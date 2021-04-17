Police identify the 8 people killed at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight people killed in a deadly mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis have been identified.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11 p.m. Thursday on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Eight people were killed. They have been identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office and IMPD.



Matthew R. Alexander, 32 Samaria Blackwell, 19 Amarjeet Johal, 66 Jaswinder Kaur, 64 Jaswinder Singh, 68 Amarjit Sekhon, 48 Karli Smith, 19 John Weisert, 74

Several other people were hospitalized with injuries. Their names aren't being released at this time.

Meanwhile, the FBI says it questioned the man responsible for the shooting last year after his mother called to police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop."

Special Agent Paul Keenan from the FBI's Indianapolis field office said they questioned the man based on items found in his bedroom, however he did not elaborate on what agents found. No crime was identified at the time.

The Associated Press obtained a police report from the incident last year and say officers seized a pump-action shotgun from the man's home.

This story originally reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com.