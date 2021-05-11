Pop star Taylor Swift voting question shows up on AP exam

Swifties taking the May 3 version of the AP exam had their "Wildest Dreams" come true when they found a relatable Taylor Swift question on the test.

CNN reported that the test featured the pop star on its latest version of the 2021 AP US Government and Politics exam.

The exam is given to high school students across the nation.

According to the College Board, the course "provides a college-level, nonpartisan introduction to key political concepts, ideas, institutions, policies, interactions, roles, and behaviors that characterize the constitutional system and political culture of the United States."

The question centered around Swift's 2018 social media political post, in which she encouraged her followers to vote for Democratic Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The latter ultimately won the Tennessee Senate race.