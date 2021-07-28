President Biden delivers remarks about Americans jobs

MACUNGIE, PA — President Joe Biden is touting the importance of American workers and American jobs in a speech at a truck factory in Pennsylvania.

In his speech, Biden noted the economic benefits of the last round of COVID-19 stimulus.

"It brought this economy back from the brink," he claimed.

Biden also attempted to sell people on his $1 trillion infrastructure package, which Republican and Democratic senators said they agreed on Wednesday.

Biden addressed what he called a need for more "human infrastructure."

"We need more affordable childcare," he said while noting that expanded daycare access will put kids on the right path and free up parents to join the workforce.

Biden also addressed a campaign promise to increase the amount of American-made goods that the federal government purchases.

Biden said his administration is changing enforcement rules to define a product as "substantially made in America" from 55% to 75%.