Price of AriZona tea won't be increasing anytime soon, owner says

Paul Sancya/AP
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 20, 2022
With the price of almost everything going up over the past year due to inflation, one thing that hasn't changed in price in 30 years is the cost of AriZona Iced Tea.

Since 1992, the cost of the iconic pastel-colored 23-ounce can of sweetened iced tea has been 99 cents.

When Don Vultaggio co-founded the company on May 5, 1992, a gallon of gas and a gallon of whole milk cost $1.13, NBC's "Today" show pointed out.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week, Vultaggio says he is "committed" to keeping the cost of the drink the same, even if it means making less money.

He told the newspaper that "consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," adding that increasing the price to meet inflation would push customers away.

The brand can also make fun of itself.

It recently tweeted that it should “run the economy for one day."

It even posted a meme about the company being an inflation-defending knight.

Forbes estimates that Vultaggio's net worth is near $3 billion.

