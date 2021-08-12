Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Private bidder offers up to $120 million for site of collapsed condo site in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.
Surfside building collapse
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:42:52-04

A bidder, who wasn't identified publicly, has offered up to $120 million to purchase the property where the collapsed Champlain Towers South once stood in Surfside, Florida.

According to the Associated Press, the bidder's proposal was revealed during Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman's Wednesday.

A real estate broker told Judge Hanzman that he had a "letter of interest" from the bidder offering $110 million for the property but would up the offer to $120 million.

Judge Hanzman said that was "the best news" he'd heard that far that day, adding that he wanted to compensate the victims as soon as possible, the AP reported.

Judge Hanzman oversees the lawsuits brought on by the victims or victims' families since the tragedy occurred on June 24.

98 people died when the condominium collapsed in Surfside.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere