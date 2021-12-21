Queen Elizabeth II cancels traditional Christmas plans as omicron variant surges in the UK

Queen Elizabeth II will not be celebrating Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate, multiple news outlets reported.

The decision comes as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United Kingdom. The UK has recorded more than 90,000 cases in each of the last two days, according to Sky News. That's about 30,000 more cases than last Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II has spent every Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since 1988.

The Associated Press reports that the 95-year-old will remain at Windsor Castle for the holiday.

The queen spent a night in a hospital earlier this year for unspecified reasons. Doctors reportedly told to rest for two weeks.

Since then, she has limited travel. She canceled trips in England and did not attend the world climate summit in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.