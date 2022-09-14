Rabies alert issued after woman takes raccoon into North Dakota bar

A raccoon in North Dakota has prompted a rabies warning. According to The Bismarck Tribune, a woman brought a "captive raccoon" into a bar in Maddock on September 6.
A bartender told the publication that the woman was carrying the raccoon and showing it off to customers.
"She showed me, and I said, 'You've got to get it out of here,'" Cindy Smith told The Bismarck Tribune.
Smith said she didn't see the raccoon bite anyone.
The North Dakota Health & Human Services Department says that even coming into contact with the raccoon's saliva poses a risk of rabies exposure.
Health officials are asking people who had contact with the raccoon to get checked out by a healthcare professional.
The state has detected rabies in six animals this year.