Rabies alert issued after woman takes raccoon into North Dakota bar

A raccoon in North Dakota has prompted a rabies warning. According to The Bismarck Tribune, a woman brought a "captive raccoon" into a bar in Maddock on September 6.

A bartender told the publication that the woman was carrying the raccoon and showing it off to customers.

"She showed me, and I said, 'You've got to get it out of here,'" Cindy Smith told The Bismarck Tribune.

Smith said she didn't see the raccoon bite anyone.

The North Dakota Health & Human Services Department says that even coming into contact with the raccoon's saliva poses a risk of rabies exposure.

Health officials are asking people who had contact with the raccoon to get checked out by a healthcare professional.

The state has detected rabies in six animals this year.