Rapper Afroman's Ohio home raided by sheriff's office

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Rapper Afroman said the Adam's County Sheriff's Office caused damage when they raided his home this past weekend.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, shared photos and videos of the raid on social media.

In the video, multiple officers are seen breaking down a door, coming in with long rifles drawn.

Sergeant Brian Newland of the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the raid was part of an "ongoing investigation" and said he couldn't release much info on the investigation's details.

He said the sheriff's department served a search warrant on Aug. 21 around 8 p.m., and items of evidence were recovered during the search.

"Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed," Afroman wrote on social media.

In an interview with TMZ on Monday, Afroman said that cops took trace amounts of some joints and that he's upset at the resulting damage to his house from the search.

The media outlet also reported that the rapper wants to get in touch with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has led cases like the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and the Flint water crisis.

The police raiding the home also meticulously searched through Afroman's individual suits, which he showed in a separate Instagram post with the caption, "Going through my suits. Looking for what?"

Afroman was in Chicago during the time of the raid, and he said he was notified by neighbors. He also told TMZ he's not sure why they thought he was stashing "illicit substances."

The famed rapper is most known for his late 1990s and early 2000s rap hits like "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" and "Because I Got High."

Despite the raid on his home, the rapper told his fans that he's still making his way to Canada and Hawaii for upcoming events.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department didn't say if any charges were going to be brought against Afroman due to the evidence found or the next steps in their investigation.

