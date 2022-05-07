Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby!! pic.twitter.com/K5HVvxt0G7 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

This race marked the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike was not anticipated winner, with Zandon being predicted coming out on top before the race.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field.

Rich Strike faced 80-to-1 odds, while Zandon faced 3-to-1 odds.

Rich Strike is trained by Eric R. Reed.

The horse had only raced seven times previously and was entered into the race on Friday, after Ethereal Road was out of the race.

Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Zandon faced 7-to-1 odds.

Brad H. Cox, who trained last year’s declared Kentucky Derby champion Manaloun, had three entries in this year’s race, including Cyberknife and Zoros, who both faced 20-to-1 odds.