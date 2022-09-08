Rupturing batteries force recall of some HearMuffs units

Four models of HearMuffs have been recalled after regulators found that the products’ alkaline batteries are prone to rupture.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted 19 incidents of batteries rupturing, but as of Wednesday, none have caused any injuries. The CPSC said rupturing batteries pose a burn, hearing and projectile hazard.

The units are designed for infants. They provide active sound compression for children. The CPSC said that 31,000 recalled units have been sold in the U.S.

Models included in the recall are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus and LA-kids-AM-WH. The recalled units have blue lettering, the CSPC said.

The units were sold online and in stores from 2018 through 2021 at Kroger and Sam's Club for $30-$40.