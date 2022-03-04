Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match donations for Ukraine

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to help Ukraine.

Kunis is a native of Ukraine herself.

She was born in the town of Chernivtsi, back when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

The actress and her family immigrated to the U.S. when she was 7 years old.

On the page for her GoFundMe campaign, Kunis wrote, "Today, I am a proud Ukrainian (…) This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

Kunis said the money raised will go to Flexport and Airbnb.

Flexport is organizing shipments of supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

While the couple is pledging to match up to $3 million, the fundraiser has a goal of $30 million.

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also pledged to match donations for Ukraine.

On Twitter, Reynolds said they would match up to $1 million if people donated to USA for UNHCR, which responds to emergencies and helps refugees.