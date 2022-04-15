Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians return to Ukraine daily, UN says

Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians are returning to Ukraine daily, posing new challenges for relief workers in the region, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier this week.

Since the start of the battle in February, the UN agency said 870,000 Ukrainians have returned to the nation The agency said an increasing number of women and children are returning to Ukraine.

The office said that the return of Ukrainians poses new challenges as people will need support reintegrating into communities. The UN said some communities remain unviable for people to return to.

Since the start of the conflict, the UN estimates 4.7 million have fled the nation. The majority of refugees— some 2.7 million — have fled to Poland.