White House announces new sanctions on Russian oligarchs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. and its allies have released a new list of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs.

In a statement released by the White House, Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin “sit atop Russia’s largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The White House will block these individuals from accessing the U.S. financial system, their assets in the U.S. will be frozen and they will not be able to access their property.

The Treasury Department plans to share financial intelligence about these individuals with the Justice Department.

The U.S. will also impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and their families and “close associates.”

Some of the oligarchs named in the White House statement include Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, and Alisher Usmanov, who owns one of the world’s largest yachts and one of the largest privately-owned jets.

Other Russian elites named in the statement include:

Nikolai Tokarev (his wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and his two luxury real estate companies)

Boris Rotenberg (his wife Karina, and his sons Roman and Boris)

Arkady Rotenberg (His sons Pavel and Igor and daughter Liliya)

Sergei Chemezov (His wife Yekaterina, his son Stanislav, and stepdaughter Anastasiya)

Igor Shuvalov (His five companies, his wife Olga, his son Evgeny and his company and jet, and his daughter Maria and her company)

Yevgeniy Prigozhin (His three companies, his wife, Polina, his daughter Lyubov, and his son Pavel)

Usmanov’s superyacht has already been seized by Germany.

The Treasury also plans to impose full sanctions on groups that have “spread false narratives that advance Russian strategic objectives and falsely justify the Kremlin’s activities.”

The new round of sanctions come a day after the Justice Department announced a task force designed to enforce sanctions against oligarchs.