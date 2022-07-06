Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Seventh victim of Highland Park shooting identified

Shooting July Fourth Parade
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A information sign is seen after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:10:34-04

A 69-year-old man has been identified as the seventh victim of the deadly Highland Park shooting.

Eduardo Uvaldo was from Waukegan, which is about 15 miles away from Highland Park.

A GoFundMe for Uvaldo said he was shot in the arm and in the back of the head.

Authorities released the names of the six other victims on Tuesday:

  • Katherine Goldstein, 64
  • Irina McCarthy, 35
  • Kevin McCarthy, 37
  • Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63
  • Stephen Straus, 88
  • Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78

The victims had gathered at a Fourth of July parade to celebrate the holiday.

Kevin McCarthy and Irina McCarthy were the parents of a toddler, who was found wandering at the parade.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

North Shore Congregation Israel released a statement about Sundheim.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," the statement said.

It added, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover