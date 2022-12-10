Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar amid World Cup coverage

U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while there covering the FIFA World Cup, according to U.S. Soccer.

The sporting organization said in a statement late on Friday, "Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. U.S. Soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on."

The circumstances around his death were not immediately clear.

Wahl's wife Dr. Gounder responded on Twitter writing, "I"m in complete shock."