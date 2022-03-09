Stephen Miller sues to block subpoena of phone records linked to parents' account

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The complaint seeks to block the enforcement of a subpoena for his cell phone records, which are linked to his parents’ account.

Miller’s phone is part of a T-Mobile family plan belonging to his parents, according to the 15-page lawsuit.

It states, “Because Mr. Miller’s phone number is included with other numbers assigned by T-Mobile to the Family Plan Account, in the absence of explicit instructions from the Committee, it is possible that T-Mobile may respond to the Subpoena by producing data for other numbers assigned to the Family Plan Account.”

Miller claimed that the House Panel’s subpoena is “overly broad” and lacks the authority to obtain his phone records.

The House committee subpoenaed Miller’s phone records from November 2020 to January 2021, a time period that includes Election Day and the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked.