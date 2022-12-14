Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died

Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 8.28.28 AM.png
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 8.28.28 AM.png
Posted at 8:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 10:51:11-05

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the loveable DJ and dancer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died, according to People and TMZ.

In a statement to People, his wife, Allison, says, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

Boss first introduced himself to a national audience in 2008. He appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance." His freestyle dance moves earned him a second-place finish.

He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison said in her statement.

Official details surrounding Boss' death have not been made public.

In addition to a wife, Boss leaves behind three children.

He was 40 years old.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App