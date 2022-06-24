The Supreme Court just expanded gun rights. Now what?

The Supreme Court has ruled Americans have a right to carry guns in public for their self-defense. The ruling strikes down a New York law that required people to demonstrate a clear need before they could obtain a concealed carry license. The court held that this was a violation of Second Amendment rights.

Newsy's Alex Miller spoke to a law enforcement expert and New York state senator about how they expect the ruling to impact gun ownership and safety in New York City.

Under the law, which has been in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense. New York and half a dozen other states with similar laws now must decide their next steps. Gun rights groups in those states have vowed to continue pushing back against what they view as restrictive gun control laws

