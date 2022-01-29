Confusion surrounds Tom Brady retirement speculation

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is uncertain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady reported Saturday that Brady is retiring after 22 years in the league.

However, Brady did not make an official announcement.

In a statement to Schefter, Brady's agent said, "I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the reality of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

About an hour after Brady's agent released that statement, The Associated Press reported that Brady told the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he has not made a decision about whether he will retire.

Brady's quest for another Super Bowl victory came up short this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost last week to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady, 44, is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history.

He has seven Super Bowl victories. His most recent win came last year with Tampa Bay. He has six more Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

He was named MVP of the league three times and holds numerous records in the NFL.

Brady has thrown for more than 84,000 yards; 624 touchdowns; a career completion percentage of 64.2 percent; winning 243 games while losing just 73 in regular-season play.

Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.