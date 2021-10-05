Urban Meyer apologizes to Jaguars, family after video with woman goes viral

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars called head coach Urban Meyer’s actions at a bar “inexcusable.”

Urban, who is married, can be seen in a video touching another woman’s backside and dancing with her at a bar in Columbus, Ohio.

Meyer said he had gone to dinner to see his grandchildren. He claimed a group of people invited him to the bar and tried to get him to dance.

"They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” he said. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

The Jaguars were in Ohio for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meyer said he apologized to the team for being a distraction. He also said he apologized to his family, which he said is “upset” with him.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jaguars, said he addressed the matter with Meyer and said he appreciated the coach’s remorse.

However, he added that Meyer must regain the organization’s trust and respect.

The Jaguars are considered one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. They have yet to win a game.