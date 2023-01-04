Watch Now
US to extend COVID vaccine requirement for foreign travelers

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 14:29:40-05

The U.S. is extending its requirement for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement was scheduled to expire on Jan. 8. However, it will now expire on April 10, according to an amended order from the Transporation Security Administration. The order applies to non-citizens and non-immigrants.

The president first issued a proclamation on Oct. 25, 2021, restricting entry into the U.S. for foreigners without proof of vaccination.

Fears have been raised about a resurgence in the virus as China struggles to deal with a major outbreak. There's also a new omicron subvariant that is causing concern among health professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that XBB.1.5 has caused over 40% of new coronavirus infections in the United States.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, called XBB.1.5 "probably the worst variant that the world is facing right now," according to Reuters.

The CDC said that is no reason to believe that XBB.1.5 causes more severe illness than previous variants.

