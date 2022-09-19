USDA recalls Healthy Choice meals for undisclosed allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that approximately 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products were recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products recalled are Healthy Choice Korean-style beef power bowls. The items have a best if used by date of 04-18-2023. The products have lot code No. 5246220320.

The USDA said the products contain undisclosed milk, which is a potential allergen.

Consumers are encouraged to either throw these products away or return them for a refund.

The items were sold nationwide.

There have been no known reports of illnesses.