Where you can score freebies, deals on Cinco de Mayo

Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 30, 2021
Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and in celebration, several restaurants nationwide are giving away freebies or offering special deals.

From free tacos at Del Taco to $2 margaritas at Taco Cabana, RetailMeNot put together a list of all the specials restaurants are offering on May 5.

7-Eleven: The convenience store offers 7Rewards members a small Slurpee drink for just $1 plus 4 FREE mini tacos.

Abuelo’s: The restaurant offers its flag margarita for $8.95, and beers and sangria are $5.

Bahama Breeze: Bahama Breeze is offering classic margaritas all day for $5.

Bar Louie: For $5, you can get a fiesta with Bar Louie’s Nacho Crunch Burger

barTaco: Order the barTaco Cinco Kit and receive two taco fillings (makes 16 tacos), 3 sides, salsa verde, and chips. The kits, which start at $77 and can be ordered online at bartaco.com/cincokits2021, must be ordered by May 4.

Chevys Fresh Mex: The restaurant is offering free delivery on its “Cinco Packs,” which includes food, margaritas, and sombreros.

Chili’s: The restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by hiding five piñatas in five cities across the country. 25 lucky winners will receive a $500 Chili’s gift card and exclusive brand merchandise.

Del Taco: You can score a coupon on its Facebook page for a free Asada Taco with any beverage purchase.

Moe’s Southwest Grill offers 5x rewards points on all orders throughout the day, but only on May 5.

On the Border: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant offers its Grande House ‘Rita for just $5.

Smokey Bones: For $10, you can get a margarita and two of its BBQ street tacos.

STK Steakhouse: On May 5, the restaurant is offering up half-priced Spiced Watermelon Margaritas.

Taco Cabana: The restaurant is offering its margaritas for $2.

Taco John’s: For $5.55, you can get five beef softshell tacos.

Twin Peaks: From May 3-8, you can score sweet deals on Twin Peaks’ favorite tequilas and cervezas.

