Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

White House lays out plan to combat long COVID

Virus Outbreak US
Jae C. Hong/AP
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Virus Outbreak US
Posted at 12:40 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:40:36-04

The White House announced a plan Wednesday to prevent, detect and treat long COVID.

The president claims the inter-agency effort, which will be coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will advance progress in how to manage long COVID.

The White House says the federal government will assist in providing high-quality care for individuals experiencing Long COVID.

The administrations says it will do that by expanding long COVID clinics, promoting provider education, strengthening health care coverage for long COVID care and connecting people with resources they need.

According to the American Medical Association, up to 30% of people who caught COVID may be experiencing long COVID symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says symptoms can include difficult breathing, fatigue, brain fog and chest pain.

Vaccines are the most effective way to avoid getting COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader