World's largest cruise ship ready for maiden voyage next month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship is expected to set sail on March 4.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is 1,188 feet tall, weighs more than 236,800 tons, has 18 decks, and capacity for about 9,300 people, including guests and crew.

The ship arrived in Fort Lauderdale in January.

It is scheduled to begin its maiden voyage to the Caribbean next month.

The cruise line plans to begin Western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Construction of the ship took nearly three years.

The Wonder of the Seas was originally supposed to be delivered to Florida in 2021, but the delivery was pushed back due to the pandemic.