ZLINE recalls about 28,000 gas ranges for potential carbon monoxide poisoning

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 28,000 gas ranges are being recalled due to a "serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning."

According to the agency notice, the ranges were sold by ZLINE, who said they'd received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, three of which had to receive medical treatment.

The recall involves the oven compartment of the affected ZLINE's 30- and 36-inch ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36, which are printed on a label on the back of the range.

The agency said if the product was bought after 2020, the model number is also located on a label underneath the right side of the range top and can be seen when the oven door is open.

The ranges were sold in stores and online at Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store.

The CPSC recommends consumers stop using the oven compartment of the affected ranges immediately until a free repair is available.

The agency said the range tops can still be used since they are unaffected by the recall.

Customers can contact ZLINE to submit a recall claim.