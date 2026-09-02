What does home look like to you?

That’s the question NeighborWorks Great Falls is asking Montana artists as it launches a new competition to design the organization’s official specialty license plate.

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NeighborWorks Great Falls invites Montana artists to design new specialty license plate

Beginning Aug. 1, artists of all ages are invited to submit original artwork for the “What Does Home Look Like to You?” Montana License Plate Art Competition. The winning design will become NeighborWorks Great Falls’ proposed specialty license plate artwork and will be submitted to the state of Montana for approval.

Organizers say the competition is intended to celebrate Montana creativity while highlighting the importance of home and community.

“Home means something different to everyone,” said Ashlee Pearson, resource development manager at NeighborWorks Great Falls. “Whether it’s a place, a memory, a landscape or the people around you, we want artists to share their unique perspective.”

The competition is open to Montana residents of all ages, as well as active-duty military members who are originally from Montana but currently stationed elsewhere.

Artists have until Dec. 31, 2026, to submit their designs. The entry fee is $25.

Teachers within NeighborWorks Great Falls’ service area are also encouraged to participate. Schools can request a unique submission code that will waive the entry fee for students.

Once submissions close, the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite designs from January 15 through May 1, 2027. Each vote will be made through a $1 donation, with proceeds supporting NeighborWorks Great Falls’ application for the specialty license plate.

The 10 designs receiving the most public votes will advance to a final review by the NeighborWorks Great Falls Board of Directors, staff and competition committee.

All submitted artwork will also be displayed during a public exhibition as part of NeighborWorks Week 2027, when the winning design will be unveiled.

In addition to having their artwork featured on the proposed specialty license plate, the winning artist will be recognized in NeighborWorks Great Falls publications, statewide media outreach and community celebrations.

NeighborWorks Great Falls says the competition is also an opportunity to increase Cascade County’s presence among Montana’s specialty license plates, which currently include only a handful of organizations from the area.

Competition guidelines, eligibility requirements and submission information are available through NeighborWorks Great Falls’ website here.

