NOAA launches GOES-T satellite to improve weather forecasting

GREAT FALLS — Every day, meteorologists provide weather forecasts using a variety of tools to deliver the most accurate information possible.

On Tuesday, March 1st, NASA launched a new tool to provide the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with even more detailed information. The satellite is called the GOES-T.

From the NOAA website:

NOAA’s GOES-T is the third satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) – R Series, the Western Hemisphere’s most sophisticated weather-observing and environmental-monitoring system. The GOES-R Series provides advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and monitoring of space weather.

This satellite will be stationed over the Pacific Ocean and will fill gaps in information where there aren’t currently weather balloons or observation equipment. The information can be used to better understand weather and hazardous conditions in the western United States, including wildfires.

“You know in Montana that’s a big concern, so GOES satellite imagery will be able to pick up on hotspots where weather service forecasters can alert county authorities and it cold be potentially lifesaving,” explained Krissy Hurley, NOAA Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

GOES-T satellite imagery can also pick up on things like fog, dust, and atmospheric rivers.

The satellite will monitor weather not just on earth, but also in space.



TRENDING ARTICLES

