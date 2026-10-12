NorthWestern Energy restores power to 15,800 customers statewide, and others are still waiting

NorthWestern Energy says it has restored service to more than 15,800 Montana customers since heavy, wet snow knocked out power across widespread areas of the state beginning Saturday afternoon. Some residents are still waiting.

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Thousands lose power after snow storm

The company says crews have been working around the clock, restoring power to approximately 94% of affected customers. The effort has been complicated by ongoing tree damage, which has triggered new outages in some areas — including locations where power was restored once, only to go out again.

To keep up with the demand, NorthWestern Energy brought in additional crews and resources from other parts of Montana to assist affected communities.

The company outlined its restoration priority: transmission lines and substations serving the most customers come first, followed by neighborhood distribution lines, then individual service connections.

Officials are urging residents to exercise caution around storm damage. Stay away from downed or damaged power lines, and never touch anything — including tree branches — that is in contact with a line.

NorthWestern Energy says it appreciates customers' patience as crews continue working to reach those still without service.