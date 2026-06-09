Dale Edward McLoughlin

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dale E. McLoughlin, who left this world on June 4, 2026, at the age of 79 (He did say as of January 1, 2026, he was 80). He was a beloved father, grandpa, uncle, friend, and family member, whose kindness, strength, and warmth touched all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born in Shelby, Montana, on August 27, 1946, Dale grew up with a deep appreciation for his faith, sports, nature, and hard work. Throughout his life, he was known for his honesty, generosity, humor, resilience, strength, and for the way he made others feel seen, heard, and loved.

Dale dedicated his life to his daughters, grandchildren, dear friends, close family members, and Sletten Construction. Whether through sporting events, fishing, hunting, feeding horses, giving to others, working, or visiting with you on the phone, he left a lasting impact on everyone he came upon.

Above all, Dale cherished his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Molly McLoughlin of Whitefish, Jami (McLoughlin) Kale of Billings, and Jodi McLoughlin New Orleans, LA; beautiful granddaughter, Lyndsey Kale; handsome grandsons, TyRease Hamilton, Caden Kale, and Myles McLoughlin; brother, Hugh McLaughlin; special friend, Kate Buckles; and sister; Jean White. All loved ones, family, and dear friends will carry forward his legacy of love and compassion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Isabelle McLaughlin; brothers, Robert J. McLaughlin, John McLaughlin, Jr., and Gary McLaughlin; sisters, Mary Larson, Jane Walker, and Linda Valley.

Those who knew Dale will remember him for his competitiveness, huge smile, encouraging words, positive outlook on life, ability to draw, and healing hugs.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 1:00-3:00 pm at Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room, 1510 13th St S, in Great Falls.

Though Dale may no longer walk beside us, his love remains in our hearts — guiding us, comforting us, and reminding us to live with the same grace and kindness he showed every day.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.