Herbert “Herb” Wesley Kuka, 88, of Polson, passed away in Great Falls surrounded by his family on Friday, May 29, 2026.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Lakeview Cemetery in Valier, Montana.

Herb was born in Browning, Montana on September 10, 1937, to Francis “Frank” and Dorothy (Fitzpatrick) Kuka. He graduated from Valier High School in 1956. Following graduation, he attended one semester at MSU before returning to Valier. He went to work in his brother’s grocery store, “Dick’s Grocery,” followed by working in the oil fields in Northern Montana before being drafted in the US Army on January 7, 1960. After his Army service he came back and went to work for Boeing on the Minuteman Missiles in Great Falls. He then went to work for the Anaconda Smelter followed by working in the General Motors parts warehouse. He then began his contracting career in construction with Dick Olson Construction before starting Herb Kuka Construction.

He married Kathleen Pauli August 1962, they had two daughters, Shawn and Randa. They later divorced but remained good friends. In his later years, he found companionship with DeeDee Balum.

Herb was an outstanding high school athlete, lettering in football and basketball. In his spare-time he was an umpire for youth baseball and softball. His favorite sport was baseball, and he also continued to play intramural basketball for the Valier adult men’s team for several years. He was an avid antique gun and Native American artifact collector. Herb was noted for his exceptional beadwork and Native American artwork. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting and spending time with his family at their cabin on lower St. Mary’s Lake and he was very proud of his Blackfeet heritage.

He is survived by his daughters, Shawn (Mike) Green and Randa (Thomas) Schimerowski; brother, Francis “Joe” Kuka; four grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsey) Green, Lauren (Caleb) Reynolds, and Seth and Bailey Schimerowski; and one great-granddaughter, Myla Reynolds.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dick and Robert.

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