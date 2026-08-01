Obituary: Adeline Joan Voeller Axtman

Adeline Joan Voeller Axtman was born on December 13, 1939. She grew up on a family farm near Balta, North Dakota, and attended school in Silva, North Dakota. She often said she loved school because it was easier than working on the farm, but those years instilled in her a strong work ethic that she carried throughout her life.

Adeline married Ray Axtman in 1957, and after their move to Montana, they began raising their family. Together, they had three daughters, Debbie, Elaine, and Susanne. Adeline was a professional homemaker who took pride in every aspect of caring for her home and family. Some of the best memories she gave her loved ones included homemade bread, German food, and cinnamon rolls. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and her hospitality extended warmly to family and friends.

Adeline and Ray also began a family tradition of camping that has continued for three generations. Her love of cooking and baking was always evident at the campsite. Making memories on the family camping trips will remain with the entire family forever.

Adeline found great joy in children and was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Going to Grandma’s house was always a treat, especially on Christmas Eve. Her home was decorated like a Hallmark movie, and making paintbrush sugar cookies became a highlight of the season.

Adeline and Ray were great dancers. She enjoyed the two-step, waltz, and polka. Dressing up and going out on Saturday night made her week. She also looked forward to their annual trips to Nevada.

Adeline was ready for rest, and her story ended as she wished, in the home she and Ray built in 1964.

Adeline is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jim) Filipowicz, Elaine (Lonnie Thurston) Axtman, and Susanne (Jeff) Haskell; grandchildren, Joe (Misty) Filipowicz, Sara (Adam) Palagi, Danielle (Dustin) Hogan, Lane Haskell, Dylan (Colette) Haskell, and Kristin Haskell; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Brandon, Cora, Luke, Evan, and Audrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, Montana. Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

