Obituary: Allen "Pootsie" Johnson

Allen was born in Great Falls, MT, on Sept 26, 1962, to Fred and Diana Johnson as the fourth child and baby of the family. Allen was known by everyone as “Pootsie”.

Pootsie graduated from CMR High School in 1980. He went on to work in the salvage business, first for Filipowitz Brothers and then for Pacific Steal until injuring his back.

After numerous medical issues over the past 6 years, Pootsie entered Peace Hospice on June 15, 2026, and went to the arms of the Lord on June 21, 2026.

Pootsie never lost his smile or sense of humor even during his medical struggles. He was happy till the end.

He is survived by his son Caleb (Mindy); grandsons Cater and Cole; brothers, Butch (Kate) and Kelly; sister, Teresa (Tony) and girlfriend of many years Patricia Card; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Special thanks to Easter Seals Adult Care, Beehive homes and Peace Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Easter Seals and Peace Hospice.

Pootsie’s memorial will be held July 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow at Schnider Funeral Home. All are welcome to help celebrate his life. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed.