Obituary: Angela Dawn “Angie” Bliler-Erskine

Angela Dawn “Angie” Bliler-Erskine was born May 14, 1975, to Teri Gorr-Bliler and Douglas Bliler in Helena. She passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at the age of 51.

Angie attended Great Falls public schools and graduated from Great Falls High in 1993. She was avid in public sports and flourished in fast pitch softball. She gained many accolades, including being a member of the Montana state championship team while playing Senior Girls Little League. That team went on to play in the regional tournament in Washington state.

After graduating high school, Angie moved to Mildenhall, England and married Nicholas Erskine on February 17, 1997. Angie spent several years in England, with Nick and his family. After moving back to Montana, Angie continued the English accent and slang for years to come. It was really quite comical to her family and friends!

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConoorFuneralHome.com [oconoorfuneralhome.com].