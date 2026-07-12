Obituary: Beth Ann Pitzer

Beth Ann Pitzer, aged 60, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 6, 2026.

Beth was born on October 1, 1965, in Great Falls, Montana. She spent some of her youth growing up in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she made many lasting memories before eventually returning to Montana.

Beth worked in cleaning services at Central Montana Surgical Center, where she was known for her dedication and strong work ethic. She was also a devoted homemaker who took great pride in creating a warm and welcoming home. She had a passion for collecting antiques and possessed a natural talent for interior decorating. Beth had an eye for beauty and enjoyed surrounding herself and those she loved with comfort and unique treasures.

Beth is survived by her children, Randall Chippewa, Brandon Chippewa, and Violet Chippewa; former spouse, Darrell Chippewa; brothers, John Paul Pitzer, Bill Pitzer, Matthew Pitzer, Mark Pitzer, Justin Pitzer, and Nathaniel Pitzer; and two beloved grandchildren, Cole James Chippewa and Oak Ruben Pitzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul Pitzer and Arlene Myers Pitzer; son, Lance William Pitzer; and brother, Gary David Pitzer.

Beth will be remembered for her kindness, creativity, and the love she had for her family. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.