Obituary: Betty A. Monteith

Betty A. Monteith, our loving mother and wife, aged 83 years, passed from earth to heaven on September 8, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana. Betty was born, grew up, and completed Racine Teacher’s College in Wisconsin. This tall, redhaired, fun-loving, woman caught the eye of former farm boy and U.S. Air Force man on Valentine’s Day. After a year of teaching, she married Howard Monteith.

Betty and “Monty” were blessed with four children, Mark (Franki) Monteith of Washington, Linda (George) Mackie of Washington, Julie (Ronald) Korb of Great Falls, Montana, and Scott (Tammy) Monteith of Texas. Fifty-three family life years were spent at the Adobe Drive house our mother made into a loving home. Grandchildren added to life’s blessings, Raylene, Craig, Katherine (Jordan), Kristina (Mikele), Tayler (Christian), Kyle, Casey (Werner) and Thomas; as well as two great-grandchildren, Calloway and McKenna.

She was an involved and nurturing mother, a committed hospital auxiliary leader, and was devoted to the Catholic faith. She was a forever Packers fan, angel collector, baker of desserts, artist crafter, and silly prankster. Betty loved travel. Her favorite place was Rome. Now, Betty is on the BEST trip ever! To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

