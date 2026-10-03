Obituary: Bonnie M. Johnson

Bonnie M. Johnson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend passed away on September 22nd, 2026, in Great Falls, MT, and was born on July 17, 1940, in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised in Anamo, North Dakota, to Ray Anderson and Elizabeth (Renner) Anderson. To honor Bonnie’s final wishes, there will be no services held.

Bonnie met LeRoy M. Johnson in Elementary School, where he remembered her with pigtails in her hair. Later, she married LeRoy in Alamo, North Dakota, on August 6th, 1960. After their marriage, Bonnie and LeRoy moved to Great Falls, where they grew their love and family for 64 years.

She attended Minot State University and earned an associate degree in teaching. When she moved to Great Falls, she began teaching at Longfellow Elementary. A few years later, she became a substitute teacher in the Great Falls school system. Bonnie also taught piano in her home and served as an organist at Redeemer Lutheran Church beginning in the early 1960s until approximately 10 years ago.

Bonnie had a love for music; she was known for her beautiful piano playing and was very involved with both children's and adult choir at Redeemer Church. She also loved animals and her faithful dog friend Bella, who would always take rides in the car with her. After LeRoy retired, the two loved traveling together; their favorite place was the Oregon Coast. She and LeRoy would garden and enjoyed spending time in the yard with the flowers they put so much love into.

Survived by her children, Scott Johnson (Christina), Stacey Johnson (Paul Price), and Cory Johnson (Colleen). Her grandchildren Ashley (Aaron Eilers), Garret Johnson (Kayla), Marena (Morgan Moody), Ryleigh (Justin Tripp), and Raena (Tyler Spain), and Caden Johnson. Her great-grandchildren include Astellah, Aralee, Kallie, Collin, Mason, and Desmond. Her sisters Calleen (Larry Kins) and Laurie Wuest-Day (Dave Day).

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Johnson, her sister Jean Sungsten, and her brother Robert Anderson.

Bonnie's family remembers her love of music, her kindness toward animals, her love of traveling, and the many memories she created with her family. Her family shared that whenever you hear music, you can know she is singing with you and smiling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the school music program or Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

Thanking all for love and prayers.

