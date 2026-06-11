Obituary: Brian “Scott” Rhoades

Brian “Scott” Rhoades, 59, of Havre, MT passed away on Monday, June 8th, 2026. Brian was born on February 10th, 1967 in Tillamook, OR to Sandra and Hubert Rhoades.

He grew up on the Oregon coast, but the time he spent in Siletz he cherished most. After graduating high school, he worked in the sawmill until he decided to further his education and get his A&P license. He became a contracted mechanic, and that took him all around the world doing what he loved.

It was in 2006, during his last contracting job in Great Falls, MT, when he met Joni Keith. They had an instant connection, and after meeting her children, he fell in love with them as well. It wasn’t long before he became a part of the family and finally settled down to make Havre his permanent home. Although Havre’s airport was not big enough for full-time work, he was a mechanic at heart and continued working for rental companies fixing everything from lawnmowers to farm equipment and anything in between. He was fortunate enough to continue his passion for aviation mechanics by being the on-call mechanic for the last five airlines in Havre.

Brian loved life and lived it to the fullest. He brought joy, laughter, and fun everywhere he was. Anyone that knew him knew about his love for music. He was active in the Havre music scene. Whether it was playing bass, guitar, drums, or lead “singer” (his personal favorite), he never passed up an opportunity to jam.

Brian showed up for everyone, especially his kids. He never missed a performance or a sporting event and was around for every milestone–from learning to ride bikes to graduations, marriages, and the birth of his first Grandson and namesake Rowan Scott. Brian had many different titles, but the one he cherished the most by far was Grampy.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Hubert, sister, Kimberly, and niece, Sara Flatt.

He is survived by his spouse, Joni Keith; children, Thomas (Megan) Keith of Bismarck, ND, Jordan Keith (Ryan) of Helena, MT, and Kathrine Keith (Andy) of Havre, MT; grandson, Rowan Scott; mother, Sandra Rhoades of AZ; sister, Karol Rhoades of AZ; nephew, Robert Samual (Sam) Flatt; great-nephew, Dylan Lasby; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and countless friends and fellow musicians.

Brian's "farewell party" will be held this Monday, June 15th at 2 p.m. at the Community Center at the Great Northern Fairgrounds. Come as you are and enjoy sharing food, laughs, and memories. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.