Obituary: Brian West

Brian Carl West, aged 62, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on June 26, 2026.

He was born on March 29, 1964, in Great Falls, Montana. He was a laborer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rock painting, wood and metal work, and being with his family.

Brian is survived by cousins - who were like brothers - Keith and Tyler Bennett. Thank you for always being in Brian’s life. He is also survived by his father, Art West; bonus mom, Dot West; Marci (Brent) Speyer and Suzann (Brian) Bartz; brothers, Terry (Vickie) West; nieces, Britney (Friis) Gebhart with great-niece, Sage; niece, Ashlyn (Marcus) Adamson with great-nephew, Maxx and great-niece, Adalee; niece, Cailey Froehle with great-dog nephew, Freckles; Kasey (Kris) Kullbeck with great-niece, Ada and great-nephew, Archer; niece, Kristina (Jared) Bryant with great-nephew, Landon; niece, Stefanie (Erick) Alsager with great-nieces, Teagan and Sloane and great-nephews Ian and Sam; and nephew, Josh (Ashley) Bartz.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Earlene Nelson West.

A Celebration of Life will take place in August of 2026. Details will be announced at a later date.

Brian, you are finally at peace. If you or someone you know are struggling, please reach out to the Suicide Hotline at 933.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

