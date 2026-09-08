Obituary: Brigadier General (Ret) Bruce G. Bramlette

Brigadier General (Ret) Bruce G. Bramlette passed away peacefully on September 1, 2026, with his daughters by his side, caring for him in his last few weeks. Bruce was born in Great Falls, Montana to Glen and Inez (Anderson) Bramlette on April 20, 1940. He was joined three years later by his sister Lynda, and they were raised on the family ranch between Highwood and Fort Benton.

Bruce graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1958, where he was involved in numerous activities, including placing 4th in the 1955 national cow cutting competition in Nebraska. He then enrolled at Montana State College (now Montana State University), obtaining a degree in History in 1962. This began his lifelong love and support of MSU and the Bobcats. During this time in college, he competed in weightlifting and was a national champion. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity and remained close to many of his college friends through the years. At the completion of graduation, Bruce joined the United States Air Force and qualified for pilot training, earning his wings in Texas. Upon his return home to Montana and the family ranch, he joined the Montana Air National Guard.

Bruce proudly served in the Montana Air National Guard for 34 years. He retired in 1994 as the assistant adjutant general for air for the State of Montana. As a National Guard fighter pilot, Bruce successfully flew over 2,000 hours in the F106 Dart, F102 Dagger and the F89 Scorpion. He was grounded from flying in 1976 due to a seizure, but one of his proudest moments was winning the William Tell Award for the MTANG that same year.

Bruce fell in love with Miriam Doles and they were married July 23, 1971, in Fort Benton, Montana, a marriage that lasted 49 years. With daughters Elaine and Karen, they began their life together on the ranch. In 1976 Robyn was born and completed their family and his house with all his girls. Bruce, along with his dad Glen, Miriam and his girls farmed Flying B. Inc. until 1993 when he decided to lease the land to his cousin.

Over the years, Bruce served his community and state. For 25 years he served on the congressional U.S. Military Academy nomination board as a member and board chairman interviewing more than 1,000 young Montana students seeking a nomination to one of our Nations’ service academies. He served on the Highwood School Board for nine years. And most recently served 15 years on the Montana State University President’s advisory board for Waded Cruzado. It was a privilege and honor for him to serve on these boards and many more supporting organizations he deeply believed in.

During his retirement years, Bruce still lived life to its fullest. When he liked something, it consumed his time and energy. He loved (and sometimes hated) the game of golf, but was able to share it with his family and closest friends. He loved to hunt and one of his greatest joys was sharing his ranch land with his family (especially his 3 young granddaughters) and friends hunting for pheasants and deer. His hobbies included reloading ammunition, dealing in guns, making golf clubs and visiting with anyone he could strike up a conversation with. Bruce and Miriam could often be found at Fort Benton athletic events, a swimming pool or any other activities supporting their busy grandchildren. Bruce loved the ranch that he spent his entire life overseeing. He was comforted to know that the ranch will be passed down to the fourth generation to live on the land. Above all, Bruce loved his family and lived an incredible life.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Miriam and his parents Glen and Inez. He is survived by his three daughters Robyn (Kipp) Lewis, Karen (Kevin) Shaw and Elaine Fox, He adored his nine grandchildren: Addyson, Ellyn and Malyn Lewis, Kaylee (Brian) Fox, Bryant Shaw, Macee (Matt) Barton, Riley (Nina) Shaw, Lindsey (Emerson Meister) Martin, Kelly Jo (Jordan) Riley, and his eight great grandchildren: Torrance, Rowan and Myles Fox, Braxton and Kaden Barton and Jedidiah, Emily Jo and Elliana Jo Riley. He is also survived by his sister Lynda Bramlette Smith of Plano, Texas her children Bramlette and Anika, and their families.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at the Fort Benton Agriculture Museum on Friday September 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM. After the service, there will be graveside service and military honors at the Fort Benton cemetery, followed by dinner and drinks back at the Ag Museum. Memorial donations in Bruce’s honor may be sent to Montana State University Alumni Foundation. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Bruce’s online memorial page at bentonfh.com [bentonfh.com] to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family.

