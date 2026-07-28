Obituary: Bruce Alan Barta

Bruce Alan Barta, 62, passed on peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers that became family, on July 15th, 2026. Bruce lived a life marked by faith, hard work, laughter, and an unwavering belief that people were capable of more than they imagined.

Born in Lewistown, Montana to Raymond and Gertrude (McDonald) Barta; he was raised in the close-knit community of Moore. Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Karen Hertel, and together they raised two children, built a home filled with laughter, high expectations, and enjoyed many hours at ball games and 4-H events that his children participated in.

Bruce was an industrial arts teacher, coach, farmer, rancher, craftsman, mentor, and a lifelong learner. Whether he was teaching students to build a house, coaching an athlete, helping a neighbor repair a fence, mowing the church lawn, or working beside family in the field, he believed every job was worth doing well. He found joy in teaching others not simply how to complete a task, but also how to believe in themselves enough to try. Bruce also proudly served in the Montana National Guard for several years.

Sports were one of Bruce’s greatest passions. He coached basketball, football and baseball for many years. He loved competition, but he loved the character-building even more. He taught his children that discipline mattered more than talent, integrity mattered more than winning, victories were worth celebrating, and Sunday mornings belonged to Jesus. No championship, trophy, or applause ever changed who they were called to be.

Fifteen years ago, Bruce’s life changed dramatically following a traumatic brain injury. While this injury altered many things, it never erased the heart of the man so many loved. During those years, he continued to teach, often in unexpected ways, touching the lives of his caregivers, nurses, therapists, friends, and family. Those who cared for him came to know his determination, his humor, his deep spirit, and flashes of the “Coach” they treasured. The love shown to Bruce throughout those years was a reflection of the love he had spent a lifetime giving so freely.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Tim and Kassie (Devin); grand-girl, Kiyah Rae; mother, Gertrude; mother-in-law, Dixie Hertel; siblings, Paul (Gerri), Dave (Lana), Ray (Paula), Earl (Cindy), Helen (Karlon), and Glen; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, former students, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; father-in-law, John Hertel; and younger brother, John.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held September 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown, Montana. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bruce are encouraged to make a memorial contribution in Bruce’s name to Farm in the Dell - Rocky Mountain Front, Fairfield, Montana, NeighborWorks of Great Falls, Montana, or a charity of their choice.

Bruce’s life reminds us that faithfulness is rarely found in a single extraordinary moment. It is built day by day through loving family, helping your neighbors, doing honest work, keeping your word, laughing often, and helping others become more than they believed they could be. Those who knew Bruce will remember not only what he accomplished, but how he made people feel, seen, encouraged, challenged, and loved.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bruce’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

