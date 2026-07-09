Obituary: Bryan Gregory Knowles

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Bryan Gregory Knowles on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana after long standing health conditions, at the age of 80.

Bryan was born on February 15, 1946, in Lewiston, Maine. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tim Knowles, and his four-legged buddy and sidekick, Ozzy.

Bryan graduated with his Associates of Science degree in Fire Technology, worked for local fire departments in Maine and Florida, he then served in the Navy for about four years and received an honorable discharge. Bryan joined the Air Force and served over 25 years, becoming a Senior Master Sergeant/Assistant Fire Chief. He retired from the Air National Guard again with an honorable discharge as a Disabled Veteran, earning numerous citations, awards, medals, and accolades. Bryan received a Certificate of Appreciation for over 2000 hours of dedicated, professional, and selfless volunteer hours at the Great Falls Veterans Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Bryan was a 33rd-Degree Grandmaster Mason and Shriner. He joined the Christian Motorcycle Club making lifelong friends, riding one of his many Harleys across the country to visit family. Bryan frequented many car dealerships to purchase an endless line of sporty Corvettes that so many of us were able to drive or be a passenger! He enjoyed his seafood, sitting on his front porch drinking many cups of coffee watching the sunrise, working on jigsaw puzzles, and spending his time with the Visiting Angels.

Bryan will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Jon Knowles; four children, Duane Knowles, Dawn Knowles Jordan (Wayne), Patrick Knowles (Angie), and Tina Barnes (Spanky); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Schnider Funeral Home will hold a Visitation on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm.

Graveside Military Service will be held promptly on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana.

In lieu of flowers donations to Peace Hospice, Visiting Angels Foundation, or Solid Rock Church would be appreciated.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.