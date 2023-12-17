Obituary: Carole Lee Turville

Carole Lee Turville, aged 84, passed away December 15, 2023. Service details will be announced at a later date on the Schnider Funeral Home website.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 13:31:53-05
