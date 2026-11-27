It is with complete sadness to inform everybody that our Char "Charie" Rapley Kraus passed away on October 24, 2026, at the age of 72.

She was born in Lewistown, Montana, on January 15, 1954, followed by her brother, Rol, sister, Rudy, brother, Richard, and the baby, Brenda, who passed away in 1989. She was much loved by all of us.

We will mourn her for the rest of our lives. We will be holding a celebration of life for her in the spring or early summer 2027.

She is survived by sons, Dave (Anna) Kraus, and Sean (Emily) Kraus; daughter, Deanna (Darrin) Yatsko; grandchildren, Mishell, Caleb, Destini, Samantha, Haley, Maisy, Bridger, and Jason; and siblings, Rudy Newman and Richard Rapley.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Brenda in 1989 and Rol in 2023.

Her best buddy in life was her grandson, Caleb; he was her best friend and partner in crime (grocery shopping).

Rest in peace, Char; you are in our hearts forever. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

