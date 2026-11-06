Obituary: Cindy Sue (Burkstrand) Ramsey

Cindy Sue (Burkstrand) Ramsey, aged 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice on Oct 30, 2026.

Her celebration of life will also include the celebration of life of her son, Erich Burkstrand, at the Hideout Lounge, 2401 12th Ave S, on November 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Cindy was born on June 23, 1953, to John and Caroline Burkstrand, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Her family moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1956. Cindy worked hard all her life, starting at Fords as a teenager and doing several jobs throughout her life. Always providing for her family and ending her career at Benefis.

Cindy was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.

Cindy's greatest achievements were her children and her grandchildren.

She enjoyed living life to the fullest, playing bingo, fishing trips with Erich and family, roller skating, dancing, walking her grand puppies Boone and Dani, spending time with family, Gilmore Girls, Golden Girls, and her love for music.

Cindy is survived by the love of her life, John Boy; son, Charlie (Maria) Mesler; daughter, Katrina Mesler Seipel; grandchildren, Jaret, Korrin, Kallie Seipel, and Charley Rose Mesler; sister, LuAnn Myre; many nieces and nephews; and her grand puppies, Boone and Dani.

Those who preceded her in death include her parents, John and Caroline Burkstrand; brothers, Murlyn, Roger, Bernie, and Neil; sisters, Trudy, Karen, and Doris; and son, Erich Burkstrand.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

