Daniel Brian Van Voast

June 16, 1961 – November 23, 2026

Daniel Brian Van Voast, 65, of Geraldine, Montana, passed away peacefully at his home at 6:16 a.m. on November 23, 2026, following a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.

Dan was born on June 16, 1961, in Fort Benton, Montana, to Roger Van Voast and Sally Gauger. Throughout his childhood, he attended schools in Geraldine and Billings, Montana, as well as Globe, Arizona, before returning to Geraldine, where he graduated from Geraldine High School in 1979. Following graduation, he attended Missoula Vo-Tech and went on to work for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) as a civil engineering technician for 31 years.

In 1983, while living in Lewistown, Dan met the love of his life, Cecilia Tucek. The two were married in 1987 and began building a life together. In 1990, they moved to Danvers, Montana, and in June of 1991, they welcomed their son, Brenton(Billy) In 2001, Dan and his family returned to Geraldine, where he took over the Van Voast family farm. Farming was more than an occupation for Dan; it was a way of life, a source of pride, and a connection to the generations of his family who came before him. He remained dedicated to the family farm until his passing.

Dan had a remarkable passion for history, restoration, and antique collecting. He devoted countless hours to researching the history of Geraldine, the historic fort in Fort Benton, and the surrounding communities, as well as the rich history of Montana. He took great pride in restoring antique potbelly stoves and Coleman lanterns, bringing pieces of the past back to life. Over the years, he acquired an impressive collection of bar tokens and historical letterheads from bars, drugstores, and saloons around Montana. His appreciation for history went far beyond collecting; he believed in preserving the stories, artifacts, and heritage of earlier generations so they would not be forgotten. These were just one of the many hobbies he had acquired over his lifetime, including stationary engines, tractors, metal detecting, and gold mining.

One of Dan’s greatest commitments outside of his family and farming was his dedication to the fire service. He began his firefighting career as a part-paid firefighter in Lewistown, also fighting wildland fires with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). He continued his service in Geraldine, where he eventually retired as Assistant Fire Chief after dedicating more than 40 years of his life to the fire service. His willingness to serve and protect others was a reflection of his character and the selflessness with which he lived his life.

Dan was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Legion and the River and Plains Society, contributing his time and knowledge at the Agricultural Center in Fort Benton. His involvement in these organizations reflected his deep appreciation for his community, agriculture, and Montana’s heritage.

Above all, Dan will be remembered for the man he was. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, brother, Son, and friend. He was a genuinely kindhearted man who greeted nearly everyone with a smile. He had a way of getting along with people from all walks of life and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His generosity, humility, work ethic, and warm personality earned him the love and respect of his family, friends, and the community he proudly called home.

Dan faced his seven-year battle with cancer with courage, strength, and perseverance. His legacy will live on through the family he loved, the land he cared for, the history he preserved, and the countless lives he touched throughout his years of service.

Dan’s legacy of hard work, kindness, and devotion to his family and community will live on through the stories he shared, the history he preserved, and the lives he touched. Rest easy, Dan. Your work here is done. You will be forever loved and never forgotten

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Gauger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cecilia (Tucek) Van Voast; his son, Brenton (Billy) and daughter-in-law, Sarah Van Voast of Geraldine; his three grandchildren, Hadley, Weston, and Ripton; his parents, Roger and Paula Van Voast of Great Falls; his brothers, Kraig (Leisha) Van Voast of Billings and Jay (Jessica) Van Voast of Bozeman; his sister, Kristen Felt of Billings; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Cloyd Funeral Home in Lewistown Tuesday December 1st at 11 am with graveside to follow in Geraldine at 1 PM. A reception will follow at the Geraldine Senior Citizens Center.

