Obituary: David Lynn Peters

David Lynn Peters, 69, of Black Eagle, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
David was an avid lover of nature. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Megan.
To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.
