Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: David Lynn Peters

July 24, 1953 - April 20, 2023
David Lynn Peters July 24, 1953 - April 20, 2023
<i>Family Photo</i>
<b>David Lynn Peters</b><br/><b>July 24, 1953&nbsp;-&nbsp;April 20, 2023</b>
David Lynn Peters July 24, 1953 - April 20, 2023
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 12:46:01-04

David Lynn Peters, 69, of Black Eagle, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

David was an avid lover of nature. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Megan.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!