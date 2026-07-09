Obituary: David Wayne Kelly

Written in loving memory of David Wayne Kelly, who passed away on Monday, July 6, 2026, at home in Great Falls, Montana.

He began his life adventure on January 4, 1953, as the third child born to Audrey and John Kelly in Spokane, Washington. When he was five, his parents moved the family back to Great Falls. Eventually, the family settled in at 1916 1st Ave. So. Life with the Kelly Family was a daily adventure as three more kids came along! There was always someone to play with: Karen, Jim, Paddy, Ray, and Chris.

Sports became a big focus in those early years. Dave loved football from the very beginning. It was especially nice that the stadium was a mere 2 blocks away. Not only did Dave play a lot of football over the years, but also was able to watch football just down the street! It was obvious that he would play on a team when he was older, and he did; the Ursuline Academy Rams team and later, the Mustang Team with Central Catholic High School.

The best football story for Dave and his buddies was in the fall of 1970, when the Mustangs beat the Great Falls High Bison! They were #1 for a whole week! Truly, it was the highlight of his life! Mostly.

And then there was basketball, another favorite sport of Dave’s for many years. His 6’3” height and long arms and legs made it look easy.

All this time, Dave was attending school. He began at the Ursuline Academy; attending for 7 years. Then onto Holy Family for a year and then to the big time; Great Falls Central Catholic High School where he graduated in 1971. Dave began his college journey at Gonzaga University for a year, then transferred to Bozeman, Montana, graduating as a Civil Engineer in June of 1976. Go, Bobcats!

After finding a job at the Montana Highway Dept. in Great Falls, Dave and his girlfriend, Debby Titus, decided to get married. They married on June 11, 1977, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Great Falls. After some time went by, they welcomed two boys, Brian and Danny. Those boys were the pride and joy of Dave’s life. Now, Brian and his wife, Erin, gave us 2 grandchildren. The story goes on.

Life with the Kelly boys was busy but more than that, wonderful! Dave and Debby loved watching them grow up strong and smart. They were involved in many sports, like their dad including baseball, cross-country running, football (Danny), swimming, skiing, water skiing, and golf. Dave and Debby loved to travel with them, even going to Disney World. Dave was with them more often than not.

Dave leaves behind not only his wonderfully supportive and generous family members, but his many friends from the past and the present. Thank you all for visiting and brightening his day. It was so important to him.

Dave’s service will be held at the Ursuline Academy, 2300 Central Ave, on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. with reception to follow.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.