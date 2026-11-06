Obituary: Deborah Ann Welch-Martinez

Deborah Ann Welch-Martinez

November 19, 1952 – October 15, 2026

Deborah Ann Welch-Martinez, 73, of Sand Coulee, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2026, surrounded by love at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana.

Debbie was born on November 19, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana, to Charles and Thelma Welch. She grew up in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1971.

Shortly after high school, Debbie married Jerry Paul and had two children, Paige Marie in 1972 and Justin Cody in 1973. The marriage did not last long, but Paige and Justin remained the center of her world. Debbie later married Larry Martinez and moved to Sand Coulee. Although she and Larry divorced, the Coulee was always home to her, Paige and Justin.

Throughout her life, Debbie devoted much of her time to caring for others, working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and in home health care. For Debbie, caring for people was more than a profession; it was simply part of who she was.

Some of Debbie's happiest memories were made camping with her family, surrounded by Montana's beautiful scenery, laughter, and the simple joy of being together. In later years, she continued her love of camping and outdoor adventures with her dear friend, Deb LaBelle. The two were wild and free spirits who knew how to have a good time, make memories, and enjoy whatever adventure came their way.

Life wasn't always easy for Debbie, but she faced its challenges with strength, grace, and a heart that never stopped loving. She had a remarkable ability to make the best of difficult circumstances and to see the good in others. She loved deeply, never judged, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand, especially to those who needed kindness the most.

In recent months, Debbie endured the most heartbreaking loss of her life when her beloved son, Justin, tragically passed away. The grief of losing her only son weighed heavily on her heart, and those closest to her saw how deeply that loss affected her.

Above all, Debbie treasured her family. She was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren, and her love for them was immeasurable. One of her most recent joys was meeting her first great-granddaughter, Libby Kay, a precious addition to the family she held so dear.

To Debbie, however, family was never defined by blood alone. She had a beautiful way of making room in her heart for others and embracing them as her own. One of the most meaningful examples of this was her relationship with Paige's half-sister, Christa. Debbie welcomed Christa with open arms and an open heart. Later, that love naturally extended to Christa's husband, Doug, and their boys, Carter, Nick, and Lincoln.

Debbie's faith was the foundation of her life. She once shared that she could never remember a time when she didn't know God or feel His love. Her relationship with Him was deeply personal and steadfast, carrying her through life's greatest blessings and its most difficult trials. If there was one thing Debbie leaves behind, it is a legacy of love. Not a legacy measured in possessions or accomplishments, but in the lives she touched and the immeasurable love she gave so freely.

Debbie is survived by her loving daughter, Paige Culver; her cherished grandchildren, Breezie Culver (Will Roatch), Bella Culver, Allison McMaster (Cole), Makayla Paul, and Jayden Paul; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Libby Kay and Colt Jaymie. She is also survived by her sister, Lorena "Sis" Rouns (Danny); her daughter-in-law, Melanie Paul; her nieces, Katie Chartier (Kory) and Angela Rouns; and her extended family, Christa and Doug Morgan and their sons, Carter, Nick, and Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Welch; her brother, Oral; and her beloved son, Justin Paul.

